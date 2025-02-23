Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after buying an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.