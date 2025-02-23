Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $4.60. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 119,140 shares traded.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.
