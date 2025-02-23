“Ecolab Appoints Michel Doukeris to Board of Directors, Arthur J. Higgins Not Standing for Re-election”

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL), the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, announced key changes to its Board of Directors on February 20, 2025.

The company declared the appointment of Michel Doukeris, the Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev), to its board of directors. Mr. Doukeris, aged 51, has led AB InBev since 2021 and possesses considerable experience in leading international teams across the U.S., Asia, and South America.

Mr. Doukeris has worked in various commercial operations roles at AB InBev since joining in 1996. Precisely, he chaired the AB InBev’s China and Asia Pacific operations for seven years before transitioning to the USA. Prior to his CEO role, he had managed Anheuser-Busch and AB InBev’s North American business since January 2018.

Ecolab’s Chairman and CEO, Christophe Beck, has lauded Mr. Doukeris’ induction, highlighting his extensive experience in managing a major global company and his deep knowledge of complex operations. Beck mentioned that Mr. Doukeris’s proven capability in leading international teams to deliver strong business results align perfectly with Ecolab’s mission.

In related news, Ecolab’s board also received a notice from current director, Arthur J. Higgins, who indicated his decision not to stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting scheduled for May 8, 2025. The decision is not linked with any disagreements with the company, and the board has expressed gratitude towards Mr. Higgins for years of dedicated service.

Further committee assignments for Mr. Doukeris are yet to be decided but he’s expected to participate in the company’s regular director compensation arrangements.

In a statement, Mr. Doukeris has expressed his honor for joining Ecolab and looks forward to contributing his global experience in guiding Ecolab’s strategy and advance the company’s growth.

