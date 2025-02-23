Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

