Richardson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

