CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Critical Analysis

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 7.08% 15.12% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBIZ $1.68 billion 2.51 $120.97 million $2.36 35.55

This table compares Kuboo and CBIZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kuboo and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBIZ has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

CBIZ beats Kuboo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

(Get Free Report)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.