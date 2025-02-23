Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 267 ($3.37).
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.35) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group
In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,080.61). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.78 ($3,121.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,880 shares of company stock valued at $658,614. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.