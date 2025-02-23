Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $73,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

