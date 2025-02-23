Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.