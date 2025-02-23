Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
