Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,202.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.