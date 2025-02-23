Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 3,382 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

