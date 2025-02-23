KM Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

