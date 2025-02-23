Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

