Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.2 %

KHC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

