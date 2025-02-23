Toews Corp ADV Sells 4,810 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

