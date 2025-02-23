Callan Capital LLC Sells 965 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.