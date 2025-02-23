KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 5.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.