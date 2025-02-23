Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 334,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

