Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $44,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE BMI opened at $210.14 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.05.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

