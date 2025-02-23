Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $87.34 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

