Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 9090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.