Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLPT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

