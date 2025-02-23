Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 265 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $199.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.