Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $4,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PHG opened at $25.53 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

