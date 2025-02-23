Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,175,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 327,307 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,633,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,254,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.75 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

