Abound Financial LLC Buys Shares of 161,453 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Abound Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

