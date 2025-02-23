624 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

