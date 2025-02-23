Marshall Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ARKQ stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

