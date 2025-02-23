Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 261,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

