Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 376,662 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ADT by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ADT by 46.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

