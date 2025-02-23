Abound Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,934,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 12.1% of Abound Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

