LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,732 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.5% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter.

EELV opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

