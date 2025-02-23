D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,329 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

