Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.