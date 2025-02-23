Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Innoviva Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
