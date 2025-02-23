Denver PWM LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

