Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day moving average of $282.53. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $239.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

