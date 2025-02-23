Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.