CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.35.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.