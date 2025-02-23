DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.79 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.