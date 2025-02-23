MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,673,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SPYG stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.