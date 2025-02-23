Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $200.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.60. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $161.19 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.