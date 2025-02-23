Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,831,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,320,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 28.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 377,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RL opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average is $213.94.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

