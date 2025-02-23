Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,150 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 10.6 %

AUR stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.