Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $329.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

