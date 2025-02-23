771 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 204,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,441,000 after purchasing an additional 523,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

