Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

