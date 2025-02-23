Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

