Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Collier Financial bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $299.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average of $319.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

