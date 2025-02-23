iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 91,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

