Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

